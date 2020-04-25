Watch Hyde Park’s huge 2006 Foo Fighters show

Foo Fighters was sent to Hyde Park in 2006 for Internet fans.

The band performed at London Park on June 17, 2006 as part of their In Your Honor tour and were supported by the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Motörhead, Angels & Airwaves, and Juliette And The Licks.

Classical compositions such as “All My Life,” “Time Like” and “Eternally,” as well as “Squeeze Blood” by Probat, along with Motherhead frontman Lemmy, were played during the set with Dave Grohl. There were more covers and special guests on the encore – “We Jump You” and “Connect Mom” ​​with Queen members.

See the full set below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8z6rbmx7Mg (/ embed)

Fans who view the stream can donate directly from the page to the charity MusiCares, which provides assistance to musicians in need. At the time of writing, $ 5,558 was raised on the Foo Fighters YouTube page alone.

Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins were one of a number of musicians who took part in the special cover of “Foo Fighters” “Times Like This” earlier this week. Regarding what was announced as “The Biggest Live”, stars including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin Coldplay, Sam Fender, Bastille and Eli Goulding have teamed up to cover the track for BBC Radio 1, with all media from the single will be split between Comic Assistance and children in need.

Fraser spokesman T Smith said of the release: “Our vision was to create a home version using phones, pans, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the performers and the song, not the tricky expensive recording studio.

“We tried to make this single completely different in an artistic way, relevant today. The lyrics are especially echoed by everyone at this difficult time, and I sincerely hope that the money raised can help unite in a single battle against COVID-19 around the world.”