Watch: Hyun Bin and son Ye Jin are intensely focused on the kissing scene in “Crash Landing on You”

TvN’s Crash Landing on You has released a new video behind the scenes!

The video begins with Hyun Bin practicing his motorcycle scene. Although he does all the acrobatics to perfection, he forgets to look at Son Ye Jin as she runs to him, prompting him to hit him and say, “Why don’t you look at me?” Later, he repeats the scene where he injures himself so passionately that he ends up dragging Son Ye Jin with him.

The next scene is between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye. Seo Ji Hye consults the director and suggests two different ways of showing his character by asking Kim Jung Hyun to open the car door.

Hyun Bin shows his softer side when he interacts with a child actor on set, making faces to help defuse his nervousness and compliment him. When he practices the piano for another scene, he complains: “It’s hard”.

Finally, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin film their kissing scene outside the hospital in the rain. Her Ye Jin, whose character is supposed to be in tears, first bursts out laughing during a rehearsal and Hyun Bin jokes: “We cannot do that.” But the two remain intensely focused on the scene even if that requires many different angles while maintaining high levels of emotion. At the end, Son Ye Jin said, “I didn’t know it would be so difficult.”

Check out the video below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhgUUVmBLwI [/ integrated]

