Watch: “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships” give a more exciting glimpse of the competition and the fun behind the scenes

“Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special” shared more photos and videos as fans prepare to catch up on this year’s events!

The Lunar New Year Special 2020 includes AOA, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, MONSTA X, Apink, NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, SF9, Park Ji Hoon, (G) I-DLE, VICTON, AB6IX, ATEEZ, WJSN, LOONA, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Kim Jae Hwan, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Golden Child, DIA, gugudan, Jeong Sewoon, GWSN, Cherry Bullet, JBJ95, APRIL, ONF, Rocket Punch, NATURE, BDC, VERIVERY , ARIAZ, SATURDAY, 1THE9, 1TEAM, PinkFantasy, South Club, DONGKIZ, Newkidd, NOIR, Hash Tag, PURPLEBECK, Seven O’Clock, SPECTRUM, GreatGuys, WE IN THE ZONE, OnlyOneOf, 3YE and Bz-Boys.

The idols participated in seven main events, including athletics, archery, ssireum (Korean wrestling), pitching, penalty shootout, eSport and horse riding.

The “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast over three days, starting January 24 at 5:50 pm KST. It is followed by episodes on January 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST and on January 27 at 5 p.m. KST. The full special will be available on Viki with English subtitles.

MBC gave fans a behind-the-scenes look with videos of many idols talking about attending events and signing polaroids for fans.

NCT Dream, VICTON, MONSTA X:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sLt0QDG4ag (/ integrated)

ITZY, LOONA, SEVENTEEN:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG7kXY9tJvQ (/ integrated)

Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, Golden Child:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peUaMwkVfzw (/ integrated)

The show also shared a video of male idol athletes playing FIFA Online 4!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEsTsOviiy0 (/ integrated)

Also, check out more photos of the events below!

In the meantime, watch “Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special” below!

