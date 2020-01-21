Watch: “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships” reveal new photos and clips teasing fierce competition

The “Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special” are fast approaching!

This year’s special Lunar New Year includes AOA, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, MONSTA X, Apink, NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, SF9, Park Ji Hoon, (G) I-DLE, VICTON, AB6IX, ATEEZ, WJSN , LOONA, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Kim Jae Hwan, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Golden Child, DIA, gugudan, Jeong Sewoon, GWSN, Cherry Bullet, JBJ95, APRIL, ONF, Rocket Punch, NATURE, BDC, VERIVERY, ARIAZ, SATURDAY, 1THE9, 1TEAM, PinkFantasy, South Club, DONGKIZ, Newkidd, NOIR, Hash Tag, PURPLEBECK, Seven O’Clock, SPECTRUM, GreatGuys, WE IN THE ZONE, OnlyOneOf, 3YE and Bz-Boys.

The main seven events include athletics, archery, ssireum (Korean wrestling), pitching, penalty shootout, eSport and horse riding.

The “Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast over three days instead of two this year, January 24 at 5:50 pm KST, January 25 at 10:40 pm KST, and January 27 at 5 pm h KST. The full program will also be available on Viki with English subtitles.

MBC recently released four teasers for the next special. The first glimpse highlights the fierce competition, highlighting previous MVPs and impressive newcomers.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hX9TNDrUc0 (/ integrated)

The following clip highlights the fun side of participating in sports. However, he immediately returns to the great energy of competition, emphasizing the fun aspect of victory even more.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZSd34crvIU (/ integrated)

The third teaser revolves around redemption, as many idols have returned to perform even better than last year.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDZ_arQeVdw (/ integrated)

The latest clip teases the eSports competition, where the idols engage in a high-intensity game of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3oJgcIfmXQ (/ integrated)

Also discover photos of the idols competing in electronic sports, penalty shootouts, athletics and wrestling, as well as some behind the scenes images!

eSports

Penalty shot

Athletics

Fight

In the wings

While you wait for this year’s special, watch the latest Idol Star track and field championship below!

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?