Watch: INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Lee Yi Kyung, and Kangnam Fool Everyone on “Ask Us Anything”

INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Lee Yi Kyung and Kangnam are the next guests on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything!”

In the preview, Sunggyu, who was fired from compulsory military service in January, salutes the actors with a salute. Lee Yi Kyung introduces himself as a rising actor and Kangnam introduces himself as a newlywed (he married retired speed skater Lee Sang Hwa in October).

Kang Ho Dong asks Sunggyu what it feels like to be back on variety shows and Sunggyu replies: “After three years … the dance of the scorpion”. “Why are you so nervous?”

Sunggyu then tries to do the famous scorpion dance of “BTD (Before the Dawn)” by INFINITE and Lee Yi Kyung, looking, jokingly, “I think we could do that if it’s like that.”

This episode of “Ask Us Anything” will air on February 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

Check out the overview below!

