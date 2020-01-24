Watch: ‘Irresistible’: Steve Carell helps an ex-marine run for office in the first trailer

January 24 (UPI) – Steve Carell is a democratic political adviser trying to help Chris Cooper run for mayor in the new trailer for Jon Stewart’s upcoming comedy. Irresistible,

The clip, released Friday, shows Carell trying to help the Democratic Party reach out to rural voters and notices an engaging speech delivered by Cooper’s ex-marine colonel at a town hall meeting.

Carell then helps Cooper become mayor in his small town in Wisconsin. Carell is not in his element in Wisconsin and has to learn to deal with the city’s citizens.

Rose Byrne acts as a rival political advisor to the Republican party trying to derail Carell’s mission.

Irresistible written, directed and produced by Stewart, the former moderator of The daily show, The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 29.

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso also starred.