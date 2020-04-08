WATCH: It’s been quiet tonight, but water, air, cold air and snow are coming back soon

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 05:25 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 05:25 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring began about three weeks ago, but we know that Central New York winter and snow can be spectacular in April and even once in the first part of May. We wish Syracuse as much as possible in April.

Changes in water levels over the next few weeks will mean changes in the cooler climates across the 48th season, most notably in the Great Lakes and Highlands. With that said, there will be a short holiday season over the next two weeks with unseasonably cold weather and one of the excuses happening on Easter Sunday in the early weeks and comes when winter returns to the 50s and 60s.

CONDITION:

Temperatures will go down to about 40 at night which is expected to be dry overnight. The wind and cold will start to rise in the morning before the next wave of waves occurs.

Today’s date:

The monsoon mentioned in the forecasts will not only deliver rain and wind by late Thursday, but the air will freeze and eventually some snow will start across this area Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop from 50 degrees in the morning to 40s during the morning and afternoon. The sun will be clear in the afternoon which will start, plus it will be extremely windy and with maximum winds that can exceed 40 mph at some point. A few snowstorms and snowstorms will also happen Thursday afternoon.

Midnight – Friday:

It will be windy and frigid on a cold night in the Friday as well as plenty of cloudy rain growing into late Thursday night on Friday. Covering an inch or two of snow is possible by 7 or 8pm on Friday for most. Further storms will rise on Friday, mainly on Friday mornings, especially over the storm.

Lows will be in the low 30s Thursday night and high Friday will only be in the low 30s to low 40s with wind chilling from 20 to 30 degrees.

At least a small pool of water should be available on Friday night until the beginning of Saturday for at least a couple of other southeast and eastern parts of Lake Ontario. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.

.