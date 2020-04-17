Watch: IU Talks About Her April Fool’s Love Day, Switching to a New Agency, Favorite TV Shows Now, and More

IU keeps you updated on what she does while staying at home, talks about her recent move to a new agency, and more!

On April 17, the star agency EDAM Entertainment unveiled a new video titled “IU Homebody Signal,” dubbed as a radio show with a concept similar to how the world was divided during the COVID-19 pandemic. She explains that it is planned to start with her agency, show it to be given to members of her fan club as a link to the audio file.

“How was beginning, but then keep a larger scale, they brought a camera and rent space, and proposes that we make a video so much more people could enjoy,” she explains with a laugh. “That’s how the format turned out to be a radio show. He even sent me to a salon. I just stayed home, too.”

He indicated that the upcoming episode will be uploaded as a surprise without any prior announcement. IU is also filming a new director of content production by asking him to promise fans that his IU TV series will still be up for normal, despite this new content.

IU then moved on to talk about his life during the outbreak. “I’ve also had a lot of work plans canceled,” he said. “Plans for the year have changed a lot.” She said her plans for this year had been replaced by the keywords, “fun, lightweight, and plentiful,” adding, “I thought, ‘When will I be able to spend a year without the burden?’ I plan to keep everyone amazed by these kind of radio shows. “

She points out that while staying at home, she has long been watching the show. “Lately I’ve been watching ‘Melo Is My Nature,'” he said. “And also ‘Money Coins,’ which I have been watching right now. I’m late. I usually can’t watch really tense stuff. But I’ve found that when I watch each character it’s so good. I watch it until the middle of the season two weeks a week.”

She then added, ” ‘Money Coal’ rated 19+, I do not give advice to young people.” She said that they have to watch that happy with the performance.

He also told me why he likes “My Melo Is My Mind.” She said, “Light but also message, and it’s perfect for spring lately.” She suggests that for people who want to depict happiness romance.

“I’m also watching ‘1917,’” he said. “I would recommend it as well.”

IU has been talking about the April Fool’s birthday girl response so much. On April 1, IU uploaded a video of himself starring “his father” in the passenger seat, saying he had finally obtained his driver’s license. However, he later concluded that he was only pretending to wear a steering wheel when his father did all the driving.

“We got a good response,” he said, joking that his production director was really proud of the idea.

“I wondered what they would be deceived, but all the same!” she said. IU then said that she became one of the recruits to join his father, and had originally planned it as her own video. “So I have to get about 20 percent of the compliments, right?” she said with a laugh.

“It has 5.3 million views!” she added in surprise. “We never got the video. I liked it. So many people can cheat!”

She pointed out that she also had an acquaintance who posted about, “You said you didn’t get a license, but I saw you!” She laughed and said, “They will not watch the video until the end.” He also added that the target is 10 million views.

IU continues to talk about making the move to a new agency. In January, it was announced that IU had signed with EDAM Entertainment, a new company founded by her 12-year-old manager, Bae Jong Han. All her staff (known as “Team IU”) to go with her to the new agency, which is a subsidiary of the former institution Cocoa M.

“I feel like I’m going to do a lot of activities,” IU said with a laugh, and he explained that he feels responsible because he’s making a new start. “I thought it would be bad for me at home doing nothing.” She said that the staff had come up with an idea for the YouTube channel.

IU also spoke about the head of the agency. “She is someone who is very quiet,” he said. “She is the most honest people that I know.”

He laughed when he first started his debut, he would have made her first and would have agreed that he would do nothing if he said he felt it was difficult or very difficult. As head of the new agency, now he is more eager to do what she suggests.

He said his reaction to the YouTube idea was, “Yes, do it! Do lots of stuff on YouTube! Sing well! And cook!” He said, “I feel responsible and I agree.”

