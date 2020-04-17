Watch: Jang Ki Yong Calls Designing Vocal + Rap Performance and Shows His Purpose in “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”

Model and actor Jang Ki Yong recently appeared in “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” to showcase his musical talents.

In the April 17 broadcast of Sketchbook “Yoo Hee Yeol,” Jang Ki Yong appeared as a guest and discussed his career and even some performances.

Jang Ki Yong points out, “I’m not sleeping. It’s because I like to see Yoo Hee Yeol for a while and because I’m worried about whether I’ll be healthy.”

Yoo Hee Yeol and Jang Ki Yong originally met IU’s music video for “Red Shoes.” About the second and third meetings, Jang Ki Yong explained, “You helped to clear some nerves. You called me but you didn’t give me a phone number. I think you should go to the bathroom.” Yoo Hee Yeol apologized and replied, “I’ll call you a video tomorrow morning.”

Jang Ki Yong also spoke about his appearance in the second season of “The Hip Hop Tribe.” She said that she was not shy, indicating, “I was on stage for the festival but I was not nervous when I attended.

Despite the lively drama of the movie, Jang Ki Yong says he often sang in the karaoke room. He cited the example, saying, “It took me about 25 minutes. After scanning the area, I found a karaoke room. I went and practiced with my manager. We waited for about 4000 won (about $ 3).”

When asked what his dream was, Jang Ki Yong shared, “I want to be a good actor. I don’t know what a good actor is, but I want to be one. I also want to be a good father. In my normal life, I enjoy living at home and at home. “

Finally, he shares with Yoo Hee Yeol what he told the producers at a previous meeting. She explains, “If the old man, I can see you again at the age of two decades, I want to inform you about my son appeared in Sketchbook ‘Yoo Hee Yeol.’ I will tell him that he is a good memory. “

Jang Ki Yong also performed his musical talents, singing Kim Feel’s “One Love” and performing “We” by Woo Won Jae, Loco, and Gray.

