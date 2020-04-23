Watch: Jang Nara compares Go Joon, Park Byung Eun, and Jung Gun Joo’s Pros and Cons in the new “Oh My Baby” Teaser

“Oh My Baby” tvN has opened a new preview!

The drama follows Jang Nara’s character Jang Ha Ri who is a confident and career-oriented woman. She decided to have a baby without marrying, but the plan was reversed when three guys living.

The clip begins with Jang Nara announcing, “Shall we start analyzing?”

She started with the “old man” Han Yi Sang (Go Joon), who is described as emotional and reliable. However, he was cold and cold outside. She replied, “If you’re lonely, just drink a dog.” She held back, “Dog? Why don’t you drink a dog?”

Next up is his friend Yoon Jae Young (Go Byung Eun), who is an assistant professor of the university. She starts, “She’s smart and I’m comfortable with her …” but she refuses as she says, “She misses family.”

Finally, he saw “a young man” Choi Kang Eu Ddeum (Joo Jung Gun) and said, “She is handsome and organized. But, when you will add great?”

She gives a hard pass for all three people and shut book. Pot clip to the three men suddenly felt had watched, just have to run if the notebook Jang Nara.

The “Oh My Baby” premise on May 13 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. While we wait, check out another teaser here!

