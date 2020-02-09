Watch: Jang Yoon Jung’s son Yeon Woo confidently covers BTS’s “DNA” on “The Return of Superman”

Yeon Woo showed his moves on “The Return of Superman” from KBS 2TV!

In the reality show episode of February 9, trot singer Jang Yoon Jung showed her son Yeon Woo a BTS video running “DNA” on her cell phone.

Yeon Woo then transformed the living room into his own stage. He perfectly copied BTS ‘signature movements, including the hand gestures of V and Jimin.

He concluded his cover dance with the iconic “DNA” dance movement, deserving of his mother’s praise. Jang Yoon Jung exclaimed, “When did you learn to dance like that?” And Yeon Woo replied with confidence: “If I run DNA outside, the world will perish.”

When his amused parents asked him what he meant, Yeon Woo repeated, “It will be the end of the game.” His mother laughed, asking, “You think the world will end if you sing it. ‘outside? , “It will all be over because rumors will spread [about my skills].”

Check out Yeon Woo’s cover on BTS’s “DNA” below!

