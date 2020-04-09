Watch: Jeon Somi And Her Chaeyoung Enjoy Date Clothes + Chaeyoung Illustrate What She Feels About Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi and TWICE’s Chaeyoung enjoyed a great day!

On April 9, Jeon Somi released a special clip of his reality show “I’m Somi.” In the video, two idols walk around while wearing masks. Jeon Somi called Chaeyoung “small” as he walked down the street and stopped at a macaron shop before arriving for coffee for brunch.

Chaeyoung took a picture of Somi in his camera and two friends chatted after they had finished eating. When Chaeyoung asked Somi what she was going to do, Somi explained her thoughts about how she thought she was good, but it wasn’t good for everyone else as she was just asking each other what she wanted to do and where she wanted to go. found it. With a laugh, Chaeyoung replied, “Because I do not know about these things because I do not meet with them.”

Jeon Somi turns the camera over to Chaeyoung and asks her to list three reasons why she likes it. Chaeyoung replied, “He had a different personality than I am. I do not talk, but you give energy others. Second, I’m not comfortable with you. I could not live with someone who is not comfortable.”

When TWICE members had problems for the third reason, Jeon Somi joked that he would stop filming this time. Chaeyoung said there was no specific reason why he liked her before adding, “I feel like you know everything even if I don’t say it out loud.”

Jeon Somi and Chaeyoung have been dating for six years after training together at JYP Entertainment. Both were featured in the 2015 reality show “SIXTEEN” which formed the TWICE group.

Check out the clip below:

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGAqC_lu9sA [/ displaying]

How does this article feel?