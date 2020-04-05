Watch: Jeon Somi Trying His Dream Car + Giving New Pain to New Music

In the second episode of Jeon Somi’s new reality show “I am Somi” shows where the mysterious Lamborghini of the first episode is.

In the video, Jeon Somi explains that he went to Incheon to go to school to drive school. He couldn’t hide his excitement about finally going to the wheel. She saw a bright yellow Lamborghini and cried because she had a dream car. Instead, they have to start with a test car first. The driving instructor praised his driving skills, especially the way he handled the steering wheel, and he smiled in response.

Eventually, Jeon Somi got a driver’s license and was able to try out the Lamborghini deal. She is accompanied by producers of The Black Label 24, Vince, and Sunho, who will not disappoint her. The rides, Sunho suggests that she heard a new song.

Flash shows Jeon Somi sharing new music with Teddy. He joked, “Somi made this song using the app on her cell phone. I was a little moved after listening to it. I didn’t know she had hip hop [in her].” sorry and crying, causing some modification.

The video returns to the driving scene where producers force Jeon Somi to practice before taking a luxury car down the road. Nervous, he continued to sit and advise. Later, Vince commented with a smile, “scary because he’s going to be so slow.” However, 24 insisted he was driving slowly to get used to the car.

Check out the second episode of “I am Somi” in English subtitles!

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8N3oD65zDE [/ displaying]

