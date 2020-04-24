Watch Jerry Seinfeld return to the scene after 22 years for the Netflix special comedy

Jerry Seinfeld returns to our screens to lighten the mood of a coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

On Thursday (April 24th), Netflix released the trailer for the future of the original special play of the legendary comedy “23 Hours to Kill,” its first after a 22-year hiatus.

The performance features bits-satirical classic James Bond films scheduled for release next month.

The trailer starts with a star chained to the table, the laser is pressed to the groin, and then the cameras are cut to Seinfeld, in a black suit, on stage at the Beacon Theater in New York, where the special was recorded.

He asked the teaser: “Who created the bathroom counter with a window view so we could see lifeless, collapsed pants and tragic shoe facades barely popping out of the helpless belt lying helpless?”

“How much money does it take to break that wall with one more leg?”

According to Netflix, the Seinfeld star will also fight “talk against text messages, bad sideboards against so-called” great “restaurants, and the magic of pop cake” in comedy.

Seinfeld’s new show stems from news that his most famous outing, the iconic sitcom of the ’90s Seinfeld, will also air on Netflix.

All nine seasons and 180 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning sitcom will air in 2021.

A number of virtual comedy events have been created against the backdrop of a coronavirus pandemic. Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, and others appeared at a fundraiser called Def Comedy Jam, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to mainstream workers and people from low income communities. The focus is on Queens, Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

A new fund was set up last month to support future comedians affected by the coronary virus crisis and raised £ 50,000 over the first day. Dawn French, Adam Kay, Robert Webb, Sarah Pascoe, Al Murray and Lee Mack all publicly donated to the fund.