Watch: Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu compliment each other in “Queen: Love And War”

Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu recently participated in an exclusive interview with Rakuten Viki to talk about their drama “Queen: Love and War”.

“Queen: Love and War” tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (Jin Se Yeon) and his goal of bringing the murder of his twin sister to justice. To do this, she will have to compete with all eligible women in the palace to win the heart of King Lee Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who has been troubled by strange dreams after a tragic incident in her past.

In the interview, Jin Se Yeon described the drama as “a hearing survival program for noble women in the Joseon dynasty”. She said, “I play the role of Kang Eun Bo, a strong woman who wants to be queen to find the murderer of her sister. . “

Kim Min Kyu said, “I play a king who seems to have everything, but couldn’t protect the woman he loved. A weak king of Joseon who could not even protect one of his subjects. “

Jin Se Yeon added that the concept of gantaek, a term that refers to the selection of a spouse for the royal family, has rarely been treated before in historical dramas, making “Queen: Love and War” unique to this regard. “The concept of gantaek, as well as the addition of twins, gives a new and new story,” she said.

Kim Min Kyu suggested that viewers might appreciate the mysterious aspect of the drama, because the story prevents them from guessing the truth behind various characters and incidents that appear.

Invited to compliment, Jin Se Yeon said, “Kim Min Kyu was someone I could really count on in our scenes together, despite the fact that we have similar ages. It always brings a lot of energy to define, from start to finish, and I also benefited from it. He is a good colleague and actor for whom I am grateful. “

Kim Min Kyu then joked, “Colleague is a bit overwhelming.” More seriously, he continued, “When I was filming with her, I could see what Eun Bo was trying to say clearly through her eyes. You just have to look at her eyes to feel what she feels. “

