Watch: Jin Se Yeon Interrupted by Lee Soo Hyuk and Jang Ki Yong’s Happiness in “Born Again”

“Born Again KBS 2TV” has featured new videos from Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, and Lee Soo Hyuk!

At the beginning of the clip, Jin Se Yeon takes an interest in the old computer game Solitaire. The staff member told me he was sitting and playing correctly. He refused to take a seat and started playing games. He laughed as he commented, “It’s been a long time.”

Jin Se Yeon and Lee Soo Hyuk went to the rehearsal, and Lee Soo Hyuk said it was clear to the director, “[Act] as much as you love.” Lee Soo Hyuk looked confused at first and then closed his eyes in shame.

Later, he prepares a movie about his sister. Lee Soo Hyuk failed to do so, and Jin Se Yeon laughed at his wish. Feeling overwhelmed, she asked, “Why [the strap is still in my hand? Lee Soo Hyuk practiced getting Jin Se Yeon’s hair patiently while standing in front of her]. Finally, she could tie her hair, and she smiled at the camera when asked,” Does it look good? “

Next, Jin Se Yeon and Jang Ki Yong work with the crew for the next scene. Jang Ki Yong admits, “This is the first time to use a source pen. It’s not easy. Do you hear the scratching sound?”

Jin Se Yeon was asked what was the difference between Ki Ki Yong Gong Ji Chul and Cheon Jong Beom’s current character, and he replied, “He’s cool, but it’s cool now. I’ll be working with Cheon Jong Beom for three months, and I hope . “

Then he asked Jang Ki Yong what was the difference between working with Jung Ha Eun and Jung Sa Bin. He commented, “Jung Sa Bin … just like Jung Sa Bin.” He didn’t look satisfied because he said, “That’s the biggest compliment.”

Lee Soo Hyuk and Jang Ki Yong share bromance as well. Both of these actors practiced their actions while receiving the advice of the crew. Falling snow made it difficult to do battle scenes, and eventually, Lee Soo Hyuk lost his false gun. But he kept working hard and Jang Ki Yong was good at spraying snow on Lee Soo Hyuk’s cheeks.

Watch the video making below!

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOvkRiDQbO0 [/ displaying]

“Born Again” is a melodrama that tells of the mysterious life of three people who lived there between the two of reincarnation. Open Monday and Tuesday at 10am. KST.

Check out the latest episode of “Born Again” below!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?