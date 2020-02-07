Watch: Jinyoung from GOT7 talks about 2020 projects, what it looks like, love for fans, etc.

Jinyoung participated in a beauty film project with W Korea and Tom Ford for the brand’s new fragrance. With the beauty film, Jinyoung sat down with W Korea to answer a few questions and share more about her life.

#W_Beauty 이제까지 본적 없던 # 갓 세븐 # 진영 의 새로운 모습! # 톰 포드 에서 최초로 선보이는 핑크 패키지 향수 ‘로즈 프릭 오 드 퍼퓸’ 과 함께한 진영 의 첫 번째 뷰티 필름 을 공개 합니다. #TOMFORDBEAUTY # GOT7 #Jinyoung pic.twitter.com/DojRt4uhHh

– W Korea (@wkorea) February 2, 2020

W Korea had prepared several images related to Jinyoung and questioned him on a variety of topics, including the story behind his Golden Disc Awards cosplay “Parasite”, his love for reading, his habits and his upcoming film.

Jinyoung was also invited to share the features of the Ahgases, fans of GOT7, and said, “They always support us consistently. They never changed and they always supported us, which I think is one of their greatest charms. He also marveled at how fans can band together and work hard, comparing it to the rise of a phoenix. In his message to Ahgases, he also talked about welcoming them in 2020 with a new GOT7 album and asked fans to anticipate it.

Discover the full interview with English subtitles below!

