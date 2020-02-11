Watch Joey Kramer join his Aerosmith band members in Las Vegas again

Joey Kramer came back together with his Aerosmith band members on stage in Las Vegas last night.

It was the drummer’s first show with the band since 2019 and came after Kramer’s lawsuit against Steven Tyler and co. came to light last month, with Kramer claiming he was frozen from the group after being set aside from the Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residence in Las Vegas last year after a minor injury.

Despite his grievances and insistence, he was completely fit, a Massachusetts judge blocked his efforts to re-join Aerosmith last month for two Grammy events – but he is now back behind the kit and filmed footage of his return to the residence of the band in the city Park Theater can be viewed below.

Kramer’s drum technology John Douglas had been behind the set for recent Aerosmith shows, with the band delivering a statement earlier: “We would do Joey, ourselves and our fans a bad service to get him to play without enough time to pretend prepare and rehearse. “

They added: “We are much more connected than our time on stage.”

It was revealed last month that Aerosmith would play a special 50-year anniversary show on September 18 in historic Fenway Park in Boston, where they will be accompanied by Extreme.

Aerosmith will also start a European tour this summer.

Aeorsmith 2020 tour dates

February 13: Las Vegas Park Theater at MGM, NV

February 15: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

May 20: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

May 25: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

May 28: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

May 30: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

June 2: Las Vegas Park Theater at MGM, NV

June 4: Las Vegas Park Theater in MGM, NV

13 June: Milan iDays festival, Italy

June 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

June 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

June 24: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

June 30: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

July 3: Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

July 6: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

July 9: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

July 12: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

July 15: London The O2, UK

July 18: Manchester Arena, United Kingdom

July 21: Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

July 24: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

July 27: Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Sep 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA