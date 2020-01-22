Watch: Jonas Brothers and Seth Meyers go drinking in the late evening

January 22 (UPI) – The Jonas Brothers and Seth Meyers spent the day drinking in an empty bar Late night,

Meyers, who didn’t want to be outnumbered, invited his younger brother Josh and actor Jack McBrayer to participate.

The group kicked off a round of fraternity and birth order drinks on Tuesday, including The Firstborn, Glenfiddich whiskey, O’Doul’s non-alcoholic beer and Alka-Seltzer.

The Jonas Brothers and Meyers group then played a number of drinking games. Meyer’s group was challenged by assigning different hairstyles to each Jonas brother.

The last game involved each group writing a pop song in five minutes based on a random phrase. Meyers and his team played “Drunk at Noon” first, followed by The Jonas Brothers who played “In Bed by Nine”.

The Jonas Brothers recently released a new music video for their single “What A Man Gotta Do” featuring their spouses Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.