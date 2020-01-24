Watch: Joo Ji Hoon and Kim Hye Soo are Predators Seeking Money and Success in “Hyena”

“Hyena” from SBS has released hilarious new teasers from Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon!

The next SBS drama concerns the fierce competition between lawyers who use their knowledge of the law to pursue their ambitions for money. Kim Hye Soo will play Jung Geum Ja, a lawyer seeking money, and Joo Ji Hoon will play Yoon Hee Jae, an elite lawyer.

In Jung Geum Ja’s teasers, a voiceover says: “This hyena has great survival skills. She’s great at smelling money. As head of the hyenas, she will never let go of her prey. Because she can fight. The teaser also shows a brief glimpse of her fierce attitude as she confronts her opponents.

For Yoon Hee Jae’s teaser, the same voiceover says: “This hyena is the best to pack things up properly. He doesn’t waste time cleaning. He forms a group and travels systematically, and he will never miss an opportunity. He’s a smart fighter. “

“Hyena” will be presented on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

