Watch: Joo Ji Hoon and Kim Hye Soo Throat Each Other in New “Hyena” Teaser

A new teaser for “Hyena” is here!

“Hyena” tells the story of competitive lawyers who hold the law in their minds but the money in their hearts. Kim Hye Soo portrays money-hungry Jung Geum Ja, while Joo Ji Hoon plays elite lawyer Yoon Hee Jae.

In the clip, Kim Hye Soo wears sunglasses as she stands in front of a large building, while Joo Ji Hoon finds himself surrounded by journalists and photographers. The screen then zooms in words on a newspaper which says: “The embarrassing world”.

As if to suggest that she was the solution to this problem, Kim Hye Soo smiled next to a newspaper ad that said, “Grand opening!” Who will take care of your mess? Take care of your mess! Sleep noisily! Appointment necessary. “

The phone rings and Kim Hye Soo enters a party. She enthusiastically presents herself as a person loyal to her customers and dances on the table. Unlike his friendly service, Joo Ji Hoon mockingly asks, “Loyalty to customers?” As he walks coldly beside his customers.

He laughs at Kim Hye Soo accusing him of classifying himself as an insect, but she keeps her chin high and declares: “I am also a lawyer.” She lets out her rage in the privacy of her own house and he makes a celebration dance outside his apartment.

“It’s not like the world you live in,” warns Joo Ji Hoon. “This is my homeland.” They continue to clash in and out of the courtroom, and he yells at him for looking for money regardless of self-esteem. The clip ends with a warning that she is not afraid to get dirty. She insolently asks him: “Do you know what a mud bath is, lawyer Yoon?”

“Hyena” will be presented on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Stove League”. Check out the teaser below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvEoNsfx97E

