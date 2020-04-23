Watch Josh Klinghoffer as Pluralone embraces the “No” of the Great Thief

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer shared the cover of “No” to The Big Thief under his nickname Pluralone – see it below.

Taken off of Big Hands’ 2019 album “Two Hands”, “Not” seems to be a favorite of many other musicians, including Matt Berninger of The National, who covered it last year at a lucrative concert.

Klinghoffer explained that he became a fan of the Brooklyn band after his friend played them a play with Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

“Last year, one of my best friends played me a band he saw late at night with Steven Colbert. I can’t remember saying ‘ahhh’, ‘wow’, or both, but it was very nice smack in the face, “Klinghoffer said of the first time he found out about the Big Thief. “A few days later, he and I went to a performance and on the road he listened to me more of his music. Hooked.

“I realized that I had not felt such love for the new band in twenty years. It was both sad and disturbing. I’m not sure who’s talking about it, but no matter what, I was in love with the Big Thief. We got to see them in Santa Ana in a month or so, and it was really fun to feel so excited about the new team. “

He went on to say, “I’ve listened to this song about 7,319 times, and I still replace” a “on” and “and” bed “on” breath, “but still, I love this song. I love all of their songs, but it’s was the first one I heard and I played a lot, and although I’m a step lower than usual, I feel like I shouldn’t publish it, because it’s almost like I’m impressed. convenient “

Klinghoffer finally said, “Again, I love this song (I hear Obama likes it too.) I love this band, and I love my friend when he showed them to me, among many other things and reasons. teams and great friends. “

In December, it was announced that Klinghoffer would leave Chillis 10 years later when they welcomed former guitarist John Frussian, whom Klinghoffer initially replaced in 2009.

Klinghoffer stated that he had no cruel feelings between him and the rare chili after he left.

Last week, Big Thief shared a new five-track album of unreleased demos to support its road lineup.

‘Demos Vol. 1 – Tapang Canyon, CA – February 2018 “consists of recordings from two 2019 albums,” UFOF “and” Two Hands “.

The new record features three completely unheard-of songs, as well as two full-length reworkings of vocalist Adriana Lenker’s songs in the debut 2018 solo album “abysskiss”.