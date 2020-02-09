Watch: Joy de Red Velvet teaches “psycho” + Body Rolls choreography to celebrity basketball team on “Handsome Tigers”

The joy of Red Velvet transformed the basketball court into a stage!

The idol is currently working as a manager of a celebrity basketball team on the SBS variety show “Handsome Tigers”, and in the February 9 episode, she helped the members stretch before the arrival of the coach.

Members asked for a fun workout and asked Joy to teach them dance on Red Velvet’s latest title “Psycho”. Joy warned, “This dance is difficult,” before standing up and dancing to the song chorus. The struggling basketball team commented that the choreography was difficult and looked at it in admiration before asking it to slow down.

Seeing their reactions, Joy suggested, “Should we just do what we do?” Said Lee Sang Yoon laughing, “We are extreme beginners.”

Joy then led the team in a head-to-toe stretching exercise. She incorporated body rollers into the routine, and the members experienced varying degrees of success, while Joy had a blast. After imitating Joy’s roll, Lee Sang Yoon asked, “Isn’t that right? Is it different? Joy approached Lee Sang Yoon to teach him an individual lesson, but he eventually gave up and fell to his knees laughing.

“Handsome Tigers” is broadcast on Friday at 11:10 pm KST. Discover the clip of Joy at the head of the team below!

