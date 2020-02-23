[Watch: Joy Reid’s Segment Hilariously Derails Immediately after Teleprompter Flub: ‘Denny, Denny, Denny’]

MSNBC’s Joy Reid almost missing regulate of her show on Sunday when she vivaciously billed into a teleprompter error, then commenced laughing when she understood her slip-up.

As Reid targeted on how the Trump administration is denying intelligence that Russia is seeking to support the president’s re-election as element of a broader campaign to sow discord, the MSNBC host read through from her teleprompter in buy to introduce her new panelist discussion.

“If it’s Sunday, it is Denny, Denny, Denny!” Reid explained with gusto. “What does that necessarily mean?” the MSNBC host asked just after realizing what she just said, then she educated viewers that her producers were yelling in her ear that it was intended to say “deny, deny, deny.”

Reid experimented with to move ahead, but she stored succumbing to helpless giggling even as she tried out to convey her visitors in.

“People who can truly study,” Reid introduced even though her panelists also joined the laughter. She finally managed to pull herself together very long ample to get the conversation again on keep track of with the White House’s reaction to new Russian intelligence.

Check out above, by using MSNBC.