Watch Julianne Hough pull energy from her bottom

“The human body has an energy field and we process the world through it,” says John Amaral, self-described “somatic energy worker” and doctor of chiropractic, in a preview of the new Netflix documentary series The Goop Labis an extension of Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness empire.

Why is it important for a chiropractor to exorcise a chiropractor’s hindquarters? Dance with the stars and America’s Got Talent Judge? Two reasons: First, as Jezebel emphasized, this demonstration took place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and as such it looks at the wellness interests of the one percent who have the potential to penetrate mainstream society. Second, this is another example of health claims recognized by Gwyneth Paltrow being reviewed.

Goop is the company into which Paltrow has integrated something from a simple newsletter The New York Times has described as “the most controversial brand in the wellness industry”. Some may remember selling rose quartz eggs with dubious health benefits – the company eventually closed a lawsuit regarding the eggs for $ 145,000. Oh, and then there were the vaginal candles.

Now we have a supposed “energy practitioner” who hands Paltrow’s blessing into the hands of celebrities at an event where leading politicians are supposed to discuss issues such as climate change, the Netflix series.

We’re letting medical experts think about the validity of this energy trend, and in the meantime, we’re sticking to our current fitness routine, thanks.

