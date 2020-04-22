Watch: Jung Hae And Chae Soo Bin Can Make The Best Way To Film A Romantic Scene In “A Piece of Your Mind”

“Piece of Your Mind” tv show has a new look!

A new video of the show has Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin preparing for the movie. Chae Soo Bin suddenly falls to the floor, his feet above the table, and Jung Hae In rises in shock. She laughs, and Jung Hae In asks what happened. Chae Soo Bin assures me, “No, I went too far. I made the big mistake.”

Later, Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin learned more about the kiss scene in the car. It was a huge car, forcing Jung Hae In to practically crawl into it, and Chae Soo Bin comments, “This is scary!” Finally, she decided that Chae Soo Bin will be the person who believes, and she said with a sigh of relief, “This is much better. It was very scary before.” Once satisfied with the scene the practice, started since scoring a shooting, and finally able to make a kissing scene natural but sweet.

Later, Chae Soo Bin and Jung Hae In try to find the most romantic way for her. Jung Hae In wonders, “Do you want me to have a hip?” Then he relented, saying, “Your ribs may be sick.” Surprised, he asked, “How in the world should I be lifted up?” Jung Hae In wrapped her arms securely around her waist and lifted her up. He immediately threw himself at her, though she said, “You can’t wait, can you?” She replied, “Yes, I can.” Then the two laughed while discussing how different dramas are from reality.

Finally, Chae Soo Bin and Jung Hae In are rehearsing for a romantic scene next to the cherry blossoms. Jung Hae In jokes that she’ll hold her breath so that she can stay. After the filming begins, Jun Hae In smirks before hugging her as promised. The intense intensity made her tear apart, and as the scene unfolded, she rose with a proud smile.

