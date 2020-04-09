Watch: Jung Hae And Chae Soo Bin Power Through False Difficulties At Night for “Piece of Mind”

“Piece of Mind” tv has given you a whole new look!

The making of the video comes from the film Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin outside. While rehearsing, the timing just doesn’t fit perfectly, so Jung Hae In shows, “I’ll be right out. It’s because I have to close the door. You have to lock the door.”

When Jung Hae In says that the door to the house is not close, Chae Soo Bin explains that she is not closing the door because she is scared. Jung Hae In also tried to get in, but quickly came out. However, instead of admitting he was scared, he said it was strange that the door was closed.

Before filming, Chae Soo Bin showed her her cat while she was training because she was loud. Surprised the actor had to stop filming because the scene caused one of his neighbors dogs to start.

In another clip, Jung Hae In says the empty expression looks scary. While Chae Soo Bin asked, “Is not it applies to all people? In the same way,” Jung Hae-In, and the director does not agree when to laugh.

Lee Ha Na also praised Kim Sung Kyu for making a video showing that he has spoken. However, Kim Sung Kyu politely commented on his mother thinking that he was too much and talked too much, adding that he became a fan of Jung Hae In.

Eventually, Chae Soo Bin and Jung Hae In were full of laughs while filming, and Chae Soo Bin even lent a hand in the movie Jung Hae In.

“A Piece of Your Mind” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the full make-up video below!

