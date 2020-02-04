Watch: Kakao Friends Share Fun Behind the Scenes of Collaboration with Kang Daniel

Kakao Friends took fans behind the scenes of their collaboration with Kang Daniel!

Kakao Friends is preparing to release its “Apeach Kang Daniel edition” collection this month. There will be a total of 47 products, with 31 fashion and home products released on February 7 and the remaining 16 products, including fan items, released on February 21. The collection will be available in online and offline stores in Korea, as well as around the world in places like Japan, the United States, China, and Europe.

Kang Daniel was personally involved in the creation of the collection, from planning the items he wanted to see and making design suggestions. He talked about what he likes to do when he’s not on stage, his kind of favorite airport fashion and the kind of stuff he’d like to prepare for his fans.

Check out the fun video from Kang Daniel bringing together the “Apeach Kang Daniel edition” collection below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-RMarLR7A4 (/ integrated)

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?