Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu, and Ahn Jae Hong’s adventures in Argentina ongoing on JTBC’s “Traveler two.”

On the February 22 episode, the three vacationers split up in the morning to delight in some time on their have. Ong Seong Wu took some pictures all around their resort in Buenos Aires, including a person of a household. He was then approached by a tiny lady with a notice asking him to share the photographs he took to an email handle.

Ahn Jae Hong went to a café in the vicinity of the harbor and talked about how he enjoys wanting up awesome spots to go when he travels even while in Korea, he almost never goes out for brunch or to any stylish locations in the morning. Kang Ha Neul also went to a café and examined his script for his enjoy, “Fable of Fantasy.”

Before, Ong Seong Wu had expressed a motivation to go skydiving that was not shared by Kang Ha Neul and Ahn Jae Hong. In the course of their solo time, nevertheless, Kang Ha Neul made the decision that he would go skydiving with him so that Ong Seong Wu would not really feel lonely, but preserve it a top secret from him till the last moment. At the same time, Ahn Jae Hong decided that he would pretend that he wished to go skydiving in get to enjoy a prank on Kang Ha Neul.

The vacationers then achieved up to go to the Plaza de Mayo and San Telmo with each other and made programs for skydiving the up coming day.

For supper, they went to a steak restaurant that is well-known for staying a favorite of the soccer participant Lionel Messi. The a few of them started conversing about Messi and Kang Ha Neul last but not least stated, “Why do we retain talking about Messi? He almost certainly does not even know a person like me exists.”

Ahn Jae Hong quipped, “You do not know that. He could have viewed ‘When the Camellia Blooms.’ He could have found it on Netflix.”

But as their supper progressed, one of the restaurant employees basically approached Kang Ha Neul and asked him, “Are you Kang Ha Neul?” He shared that he had watched his drama on Netflix and that his wife was a substantial lover of his.

After Kang Ha Neul thanked him, Ahn Jae Hong commented, “See, Messi could have found your drama.”

