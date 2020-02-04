Watch: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian discuss their house

February 4 (UPI) – The famous couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian say that their children were the inspiration for the design of their home.

The 42-year-old rapper and fashion designer and the 39-year-old television personality discussed their minimalist villa in a video for Architectural Digest.

West and Kardashian married in May 2014 and have four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Pslam, 8 months. North crashed the couple’s interview when Kardashian West asked for his inspiration for the house.

“Well, the kids,” West replied. “Let’s say in the back yard there were all these stairs. We wanted the children or we wanted the children to be able to drive around with their scooters or skateboards and not have to stop at the stairs. So many places where I can take stairs out , I have made. “

“Children are now the inspiration for all of our designs,” he said. “It’s like a split.”

Kardashian asked North about her favorite things to do in the house, including dance competitions, cartwheels, and playing the piano and violin.

“And I like finding animals and huge crystals,” added North. “There are some who are taller than dad.”

In the cover story, West described his family’s house as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”. West and Kardashian, together with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, designed the house they saw for the first time in 2013.

“The children drive their scooters through the aisles and jump around on the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” said West. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

Kardashian shared a different look at her family’s life on Twitter on Monday, reporting how she mainly eats “vegetable” meals and stops eating meat. She also said North was a Pescatarian.