Watch: Kathie Lee Gifford remembers the “debilitating” loneliness

January 23 (UPI) – Kathie Lee Gifford looks back at the “debilitating” loneliness she experienced before moving to Nashville, Tenn.

The previous one today The presenter said on Thursday’s show that she’s been doing a lot better since she moved to the city in 2019.

“I’m so good people,” said Gifford to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “I miss you, but I’m so good. Just happy, happy down there. Happy south, happy in Nashville. It’s a culture of kindness.”

Gifford said her move to Nashville had “been going on for many, many years.” She shared how her previous Connecticut home felt lonely after the death of her husband Frank Gifford in 2015.

“My home in Connecticut, where Frank and I raised our beautiful children and we had so many happy years living there alone … It felt like I was a mortuary, only there,” said Gifford.

“I said: ‘I have to create a new life, otherwise it will kill me.’ The loneliness was crippling. It was crippling, “she said. “I said, ‘Where is life abundant?’ Nashville. “

Gifford moved to Nashville after his departure today In April. She continued today in November that she feels loved and respected in her new city.

“It’s a place of joy for me,” said Gifford. “I felt loved and received and respected here.”

Gifford said previously today that she has had a few dates since moving.

“It was fun because I haven’t had a date in 33 years,” she said. “It’s surreal, you know, it’s surreal because the world has changed so much.”

Gifford has two children, son Cody, 29, and daughter Erin, 26, with their late husband. Cody and Erin are both engaged and Gifford shared their excitement today,

“My daughter will get married in June. Cassidy is marrying a wonderful family friend,” said Gifford. “Cody is getting married, I think in September … He is so happy.”

Gifford hosted today for 11 years and is also known for hosting Life! with Regis and Kathie Lee,