Watch: Kian 84 tries to reproduce the BTS + Jungkook style of “Boy With Luv” on “Home Alone” (“I live alone”)

Kian 84 was inspired by BTS for its Lunar New Year look!

In the January 24 episode of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”), the actors showed up at the studio in their traditional Korean. hanbok outfit.

Introducing Kian 84’s outfit to others, Park Na Rae said, “Don’t be shocked, but the look of Kian 84 is inspired by Jungkook of BTS. It’s the same design. Jungkook has often sported this modern hanbok look at airports, and BTS was previously recognized for his love and promotion of traditional Korean clothing.

Park Na Rae went on to tease him jokingly: “Are you saying you are like the BTS of the Webtoon world?”

Kian 84 insisted on saying no before adding, “I really like BTS and I’m a fan.” He again surprised the cast by asking him if he could play his cover of “Boy With Luv” from BTS for them.

Dancing to the original choreography, he turned around and sang the beginning of the song while moving his shoulders to the beat. The members reacted with confused looks on their faces, and Kian 84 stopped embarrassment.

He sat back down and said, “I won’t.” Referring to Kian 84’s cover of “Boy with Luv,” Park Na Rae joked, “Did you mumble?” Kian 84 later apologized to the fans from BTS for his performance by saying, “I’m sorry, ARMYs.”

Check out the clip of Kian 84 dancing on “Boy With Luv” below!

