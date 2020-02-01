Watch: Kiefer Sutherland chases suspected bombers into “Fugitive” trailers

February 1 (UPI) – Designated survivor and 24-star Kiefer Sutherland can be seen as a policeman chasing a suspect in the first trailer for Quibi’s remake of the action drama. The refugee, released on Saturday.

“If a bomb shoots through the Los Angeles subway he drives in, worker Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife Allison and 10-year-old daughter Pearl are safe. But the culprits. ” On-site evidence and “Twitter now, confirm later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: It looks to the whole world as if Mike was responsible for the heinous act, “says a summary of the program.

The cast also includes Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez and Keilani Arellanes.

The series is expected to debut on the mobile streaming service in April.

Holbrook is known for his work in the films From the oven. milk. Run all night and Ex girlfriend,

Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford played grim investigators or wrongly accused in the 1993 film. The refugee,