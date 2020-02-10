Watch: Kim Bo Ra and Joo Sang Wook find unexpected humor filming a serious moment in “Touch”

The drama of channel A, “Touch”, published a new filming video showing the cast having fun working together!

“Touch” tells the story of an unemployed makeup artist named Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook) and a failed idol intern named Han Soo Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) as they work to find new dreams in the life together.

The new video takes viewers to the set of the new small makeup boutique that Cha Jung Hyuk opens after the failure of his business Cha Beauty. Everyone is excited about their new start, making up on each other and joking.

Things get serious for a moment in the scene between Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra as they film an emotional scene. But the moment is broken when an unknown sound comes from elsewhere on the set and Kim Bo Ra smiles. Joo Sang Wook pretends to get angry by asking the culprit to come forward, and everyone on the set bursts out laughing.

“Touch” is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 10.50 p.m. KST. Catch the last episode below!

