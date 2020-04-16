Watch: Kim Dong Hee, Park Joo Hyun, and More Chilling Double Life in the “Extraordinary” Summary Preview

The original Netflix series “Extracurricular” has released a new teaser!

An “extracurricular” is a group of high school students who start committing crimes to find money and an unforeseen danger.

The new preview quickly introduces the shocking story of stray high school students for the wrong reason. Kim Dong Hee plays Ji Soo, a lonely model student at a school who hides secrets that can’t be found. In the temptation to give her a stunning double life policy, she earns money for a crime. In this tease, Ji Soo explains, “My dreams are worth it.”

The preview also introduces Gyu Ri (Park Joo Hyun), who is from a very well-known and knowledgeable family. But, everyday experiences pressure created by parents who are successful. In order to escape, Gyu Ri decides to take part in Ji Soo’s crime.

The sound of booze, Ji Soo asked, “What do you want?” Gyu Ri mysteriously responds, “You can save it. Through your business.” However, after Gyu Ri joined, the crime escalated and eventually became uncontrollable. The school’s assassin Min Hee (Jung Da Bin) and Min Hee Ki Tae’s girlfriend (Nam Yoon Soo), who is also a school fighter, are involved and have trouble with everything. Finally, the teaser of the conversation ended with Ji Soo saying, “You’re going to die if you keep doing that.”

The “Extraordinary” premise is April 29 on Netflix. Watch the lure draw below!

