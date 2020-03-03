watch-kim-gordon-bake-a-‘bernie’-cake-in-bernie-sanders-endorsement-online-video

Kim Gordon has endorsed Bernie Sanders in his race to come to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for President with a bizarre mock baking tutorial — view the “What’s cooking, America?” clip below.

The video clip will come ahead of right now being ‘Super Tuesday’ (March 3), when Democrats in a significant variety of US states will vote for the candidate they want to challenge Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

Examine far more: Kim Gordon interviewed — “The end of capitalism is coming”

With Sanders now the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination, Gordon has now publicly endorsed the Vermont Senator. The musician stars in a clip in which she ‘bakes’ a ‘Bernie’ cake by introducing in a number of his insurance policies and marketing campaign guarantees into a mixing bowl.

Want a recipe for a superior long term? Look at to locate out #Bernie2020 #NotMeUs @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/IA2YqiMIWs — Kim Gordon (@KimletGordon) March two, 2020

The sound impact-large online video finishes with Gordon generating a cake which displays the Sanders marketing campaign brand, right before the previous Sonic Youth musician states “vote for Bernie”.

Gordon is the most current significant-profile title in songs to endorse the Sanders marketing campaign, with the likes of Public Enemy, The Strokes, Cardi B, Operate The Jewels’ Killer Mike and Bon Iver all backing Bernie.

Previous 7 days, Gordon introduced her initial-at any time intercontinental solo headline tour, which includes United kingdom dates, in the kind of the approaching ‘No Home Tour’. The dates are in assist of her debut solo album ‘No Residence Record’, which came out again in Oct.