Watch: Kim Heechul speaks frankly to Taeyeon about his relationship with Momo going public

Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation and Kim Heechul from Super Junior shared an honest conversation on Naver’s V Live!

On January 28, the two close idols appeared in an episode of “Petionista Taengoo” with their companion dogs.

At the start of the video, Taeyeon and Kim Heechul allowed their dogs Zero and Gibok to get to know each other. When Zero groaned at Gibok, Kim Heechul humorously commented that her dog was small and fiery like her, and Taeyeon just laughed as she ran out of words.

Taeyeon asked about the difficulties of living with Gibok, and Kim Heechul replied, “First of all, I don’t have much time for myself.” He added that Gibok still wanted him to throw the ball even if he had bought an automatic ball launcher for Gibok. .

Kim Heechul asked Taeyeon if she was struggling with anything these days, and she admitted that she was tired. She shared, “I never thought about vacation before, but for the first time, I thought about taking a vacation last year. I need time to recharge, but I had to work back to back. “

Kim Heechul reported on his relationship with TWICE’s Momo and commented, “The audience and even my fans must have been upset when the problem occurred, but they said, ‘You never caused a big incident in the past, so this kind of thing is fine. Thank you very much and we always support you. “On the one hand, it made me feel guilty.”

He continued: “I can only accept a certain amount of love from the audience, but after this incident, so many fans showed me love, and I felt sorry for having received everything. So I thought I might not have what it takes to be a celebrity. ”

To this, Taeyeon joked with humor: “Crazy people like you should be celebrities” and Kim Heechul asked, “Are you comforting or teasing me?” Then he revealed that he was preparing a solo album entitled “Flower Petal” but decided to delay it because of the meeting news.

Taeyeon asked, “Were you afraid people would misunderstand him?”, And Kim Heechul agreed, saying, “Yes, exactly. I wanted to block anything that could be misinterpreted. So I talked to the company and said that I would release my solo album later. I was sad, but at the same time, I don’t think I made a bad choice. I won’t be able to sing the song with the voice I now have at the age of 38 (in Korean), but I can still sing it with my voice later. I try to be positive. I became a really positive person. “

Watch the full clip with the English titles below!

