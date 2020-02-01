Watch: Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon Describe Fierce Chemistry in New Teaser and Shooting Video for “Hyena”

“Hyena” raises anticipation with her new teaser video!

The upcoming SBS drama tells the survival story of competitive lawyers who have the law in their minds but money in their hearts. Kim Hye Soo plays Jung Geum Ga, who is hungry for money, while Joo Ji Hoon plays elite lawyer Yoon Hee Jae.

The teaser begins with Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon who look at each other with strong eyes. They fight and quarrel non-stop, and the office becomes a mess with their physical jokes. Then Kim Hye Soo hits Joo Ji Hoon at the table and lifts him up by his tie. At the end, she clings to the back of her head and bends over as if she is going to kiss him. The intense tension between the two creates questions about their relationship.

The drama also released a behind-the-scenes video of the two actors posing for the posters.

Kim Hye Soo presents Jung Geum Ja’s arrogant smile as she poses in various bold outfits. In the interview part, she describes the drama, saying: “Although it is a story of lawyers, it is more a drama in character than a legal one. I think it will be interesting to see how the characters confront and confront each situation. She also added that the characters are spiritual, charming and strong.

On the other hand, Joo Ji Hoon poses in an elegant suit that matches his cunning character Yoon Hee Jae. The actor says, “Like the dramatic title, my character may seem like a bad hyena looking for rotten meat, but somehow, he’s also like a puppy.”

During the photo session together, the two actors professionally describe the brutal chemistry, but once the sign of the cut is given, Kim Hye Soo delicately fixes the hair of Joo Ji Hoon while the expression of Joo Ji Hoon relaxes. They discuss the concept with the director and monitor their poses down to the smallest detail.

“Hyena” will be presented on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

