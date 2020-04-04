Watch: Kim Myung Soo Feels Good With Ko-Star Cats In “Meow The Secret Boy”

KBS’s “Meow the Secret Boy” has released a new video!

“Meow the Secret Boy” Kim told about Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), a graphic designer with a flair like a puppy, and Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), a cat with a secret to be human.

The first video begins with Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun preparing for filming. She gives him a warm pack to keep him warm, and he responds with a laugh. He looks at the behind-the-scenes camera and creates a beautiful, silly pose in front of him. After a few rehearsals to perfect the scene, the film officially begins.

Shin Ye Eun is also filming with Baegi, the cat actor. Kim Myung Soo oversees Baegi’s actions, and he can’t help but wonder, the cat’s professionalism. The cat looks at the camera with the exact emotion that the director portrays, and Kim Myung Soo proudly claps the action.

In the second video, Kim Myung Soo is ready to prepare a movie scene in which Hong Kong’s character is evil with firewood. While waiting for the filming, he put his hands on the grill and commented, “I want to eat some meat.” After the filming began, Kim Myung Soo slipped into the lead as he described the cat’s details with a feverish smile and false charm.

Watch the clip at the back!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCg3Hm9wrrw (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNMcv80zGYc (/ displaying)

Check out the latest episode of “Meow the Secret Boy” below!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?