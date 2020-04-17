Watch: Kim Myung Soo Shows Shin Ye Eun With Praise When Calling “Meow The Secret Boy”

“Meow the Secret Boy” KBS 2TV shows the video behind the new Shin Ye Eun and Kim Myung Soo!

The first video feature of the show is Shin Ye Eun filming the daydreaming of Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo). Kim Myung Soo looked at the trailer and said, “You look so good on the screen that I’m really impressed.” Shin Ye Eun replied, “You really are, whatever,” but Kim Myung Soo continued to hug her.

Before filming, Kim Myung Soo sent word of support to Shin Ye Eun. He also received help from the staff to adjust the position, and the two actors discussed angles and movements during the close scene practice. Although the director warned Shin Ye Eun not to touch her lips, Shin Ye Eun was playing around with the duck’s lips. However, they can create great scenes for the camera.

In making a video for the rooftop kiss scene, Shin Ye Eun and Kim Myung Soo were excited to see the script and learn about the movement. On the rooftop, Kim Myung Soo consciously grabs Shin Ye Eun’s hand so she doesn’t trip. The video made it clear that the two actors were safely recorded on the roof with the help of experts.

While working on an indoor set, Kim Myung Soo danced enthusiastically before filming. Shin Ye Eun also shared Hong Jo’s picture between the movies. When Shin Ye Eun tries to help Kim Myung Soo cross the line during an explosion near the ground, Kim Myung Soo rejects her by saying, “I’m very sorry, but stay where you are.”

Shin Ye Eun can impress the staff with realistic acting while performing the visible work on the rooftop. The two kept playing loudly while they were programmed, and they were successful in filming packets while shooting.

“Secret Meow Boy” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

