Watch: Kim Seo Hyung and Ryu Deok Hwan are adults determined to save children in new police drama

The next SBS detective drama “Nobody Knows” (literal title) shared the first stills of the main characters and a new teaser video before the drama premiere!

“Nobody knows” tells the story of adults who do their best, motivated by the desire to protect children at risk whose lives could have changed if they had been surrounded by good adults.

Kim Seo Hyung plays Cha Young Jin, the team leader of an investigation unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. After being swept away in a shocking murder case at the age of 18, she dedicates her life to solving the case and 19 years later, she is faced with the same scenario but as an adult who could be able to save the children who get involved.

The still images show Kim Seo Hyung standing in the middle of a forest alone, no expression on her face and a charismatic aura emanating from her. The production team shared: “Kim Seo Hyung is an incredible actress with great charisma. She showed so much affection and passion for the character and the drama, and has been completely immersed in her character since the day we started filming. We held our breath watching his work. “

Meanwhile, Ryu Deok Hwan will take on the role of Lee Seon Woo, a teacher from Shinsung Middle School who wants to be a good adult. He had temporarily left school when children in his first class were involved in a school violence case, and he returned after drawing a line and killing his affection and concern for the students not to become attached. However, he meets a troubled teenager who once again highlights his desire to be a good adult.

The first pictures of Ryu Deok Hwan show him standing in front of the class, talking to his students. He has a warm look in his eyes and a small smile as he speaks, but something changes his expression. Staff said, “Ryu Deok Hwan is an actor you can trust, and he was truly Lee Seon Woo from the first day of filming. We could feel how much effort he put into the character and the drama. “

There is also an exciting teaser showing the motivation behind Cha Young Jin’s work. The video begins with a woman shouting, “Why didn’t you drop out? Because of you, our Soo Jung… ”and Cha Young Jin apologizing. Another police officer said, “This is why Cha Young Jin is able to move up the ranks so quickly that she does nothing else and only focuses on the cases.”

She seems determined as she watches over young children, one of whom calls her a hero. A case brings Cha Young Jin and Lee Seon Woo together, and Cha Young Jin is desperate saying, “What happened to you?” To an off-screen figure.

“Nobody knows” will be the follow-up drama of “Dr. Romantique 2” and will be presented on March 2.

