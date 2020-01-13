Watch: Kim Tae Hee happily reunites with his family as a ghost in a new dramatic teaser

Loading...

“Hi Bye, Mama!” from tvN with Kim Tae Hee released their first teaser video!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Speaks of a woman named Cha Yu Ri (performed by Kim Tae Hee). After her death in a tragic accident, she is able to return to her husband Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 days as a ghost.

In the first teaser of the drama, Jo Kang Hwa, Oh Min Jung (Go Bo Gyeol) and Jo Seo Woo (Seo Woo Jin) do an ordinary family portrait. Cha Yu Ri joins the happy and unsuspecting family, taking on various adorable poses, but when the teaser shows the camera viewfinder as the photographer says, “I’m going to take the photo now”, Cha Yu Ri is nowhere to be found.

Cha Yu Ri finally reveals through the narration: “I am a ghost”. When the rest of the family is gone, Cha Yu Ri lies on the couch while happily looking at the family portrait. She smiled and said, “Oh, my daughter is so pretty because she takes me after.”

“Hi goodbye, mom!”, Premiere in February after the conclusion of “Crash Landing on You”.

Watch the full teaser below!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?