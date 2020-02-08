Watch: Kim Tae Hee is thrilled that people can see her in the next TVN drama

The next tvN drama from Saturday to Sunday “Hi, mom!” released a new teaser before its premiere!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” About a woman named Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) who, after her death in a tragic accident, is able to return to her husband Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) and of his daughter for 49 days. like a ghost.

The teaser opens with Cha Yu Ri who drools at the sight of a delicious chicken. She is unable to eat it because she is an “invisible ghost to people”. It can even cross walls and no one notices its presence. One day, she sees her reflection in the mirror and shouts with joy at the fact that she has become human again. If she can find her place of origin within 49 days, she can remain a human forever.

While Cha Yu Ri is delighted with this unexpected chance, her husband Jo Kang Hwa worries about the unexpected return of his deceased wife. He wonders, “Does that make sense? That done. It made. So what do I do? What will I do? “In the end,” he adds in a whisper, “Don’t be shocked, but Yu Ri is back from the dead. “

Watch the full teaser below!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Will be presented on February 22 at 9 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Crash Landing On You”.

Source (1)

