Watch: Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung and Seo Woo Jin are the cutest family behind the scenes of the next drama

The next tvN drama “Hi goodbye, mom!” Has released a new clip of the cast behind the scenes!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Speaks of a woman named Cha Yu Ri (performed by Kim Tae Hee), who after her death in a tragic accident is able to return to her husband (Jo Kang Hwa, performed by Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 days as a ghost.

The clip begins with Kim Tae Hee filming a scene in which she prays in a temple. She then goes to a poster session with Lee Kyu Hyung and Seo Woo Jin, who plays their daughter in the drama. Seo Woo Jin brightens the whole with his adorable smile and wins the applause and thumbs of the crew. When someone asks her what kind of music she likes, Lee Kyu Hyung responds with a group from the 90s, making everyone laugh.

Lee Kyu Hyung then cleverly manages to play comics at the police station, while his character Jo Kang Hwa passes out in shock after seeing his wife again five years after his death. Kim Tae Hee laughs when Lee Kyu Hyung passes out a second time, and the director belatedly asks, “Were you really laughing?” Making Kim Tae Hee nod and shyly scratch his head.

The cast closes the video by wishing everyone a happy new year and by asking viewers to tune in to the drama, which will be broadcast on February 22.

Watch the behind the scenes clip below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OA1M71wxJ4 (/ integrated)

