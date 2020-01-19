Watch: Kim Tae Hee Sincerely Begs to Stay with Daughter in New Dramatic Teaser

The next tvN drama “Hi goodbye, mom!” With Kim Tae Hee has released another teaser video!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Speaks of a woman named Cha Yu Ri (performed by Kim Tae Hee). After her death in a tragic accident, she is able to return to her husband Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 days as a ghost.

The video begins with Kim Tae Hee praying in a church. She pleads, “God, it’s okay if I walk the earth. Please let me see my daughter a little more. Amen. Then she is caught praying to different gods and piling stones with a desperate heart. When the stones fall in a heap, she blows in frustration.

Suddenly, Kim Tae Hee is sitting at a bus stop in a pure white dress. She lets out a little laugh of disbelief and says, “And that’s how I suddenly reincarnated.” She tries to laugh but stops quickly and looks awkwardly.

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Will be presented in February after the conclusion of “Crash Landing on You”.

Check out the full teaser below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6SJpEIrkLk

