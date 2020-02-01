Watch: Lakers LeBron James delivers an emotional speech about Kobe Bryant

February 1 (UPI) – LeBron James, the star of Los Angeles Lakers, gave an emotional speech about the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna when the franchise honored the couple at the Staples Center.

James tore himself up and down the square as he delivered the moving speech before losing to Portland Trail Blazers 127-119 in Los Angeles on Friday. He threw a piece of paper on the floor with the words he wanted to say to speak from the heart.

“I got something written down, they asked me to stay on course somehow or whatever,” said James. “But Laker Nation, man, I would sell you everything if I read it (explicitly) so I’m going straight from the heart.”

James was wearing Bryant’s No. 8 Lakers jersey when he delivered the speech. He mentioned each of the nine victims of the January 26 helicopter crash during his speech: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjfZIFlGYkQ (/ embed)

The Lakers also paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna with a series of videos on the Staples Center screen. Usher, Boyz II Men and Ben Hong performed for the audience at the Staples Center. Lakers players wore Bryant’s # 8 and # 24 jerseys.

“Now, I know at some point, we’ll have a memorial to Kobe,” said James, standing in half the yard. “But I consider this a festival. This is a festival of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, the collapsed body, getting up, sitting, and everything. The countless hours, the determination to get as big as possible his.

“Tonight we are celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and was probably the best father we have seen in the past three years, man.

“(This) is a celebration.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg0mxPXIpLY (/ embed)

“So, in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out. But in the words of us, don’t forget. Live on, brother,” said James.

Then the Lakers star dropped the microphone on the floor, mimicking what Bryant had done during his farewell speech from his last 2016 NBA game in Los Angeles.

Bryant and James’s careers overlapped from 2003 to 2015. The two shared a rivalry while being among the best players in the league. The tragic helicopter crash occurred a day after James Bryant overtook third on the NBA career rankings.

Lakers honor Kobe Bryant in the first game since his death

The kits of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (R) and his daughter Gianna Bryant are draped on the seats they were sitting at at the Staples Center last month. The team honored the two during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

A building opposite the Staples Center is reminiscent of Bryant. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers pregame ceremony. James was holding a small piece of white paper, but quickly tossed it aside. “I got something written down. You asked me to stay on course, but Laker Nation, I would sell you anything if I read this (explicitly), so I go straight from the heart,” he said. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UP | Stock Photo

Usher sings “Amazing Grace” during the Los Angeles Lakers Pregame ceremony in honor of Bryant. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant by highlighting his jerseys before the game. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

The team draped T-shirts with Bryant’s number on every seat in the Staples Center. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

The Los Angeles philharmonic cellist Ben Hong sets the background music during a video homage. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

The Los Angeles Lakers players wore two-piece jerseys with Bryants during the pregame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs teammate Anthony Davis during the Los Angeles Lakers pregame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Fans sit on the square during the Los Angeles Lakers pregame ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kobe was 41 years old. Gigi was 13. Kobe is survived by Ms. Vanessa and daughters Bianka, Natalia and Capri.