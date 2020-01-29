Watch Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton perform the Pearl Jam classic Black

Lamb Of God founder, Mark Morton, has released a cover version of the 1991 Pearl Jam classic. The song is from Morton’s current EP Ether and includes singer Mark Morales, a regular in Morton’s live band.

“The early 90s were such an important and lively time for rock music in general, and I feel that Black is one of the great songs of that time,” says Morton. “Our approach to cover it was to present a super stripped-down version that remained the essence of the song. It has a very lonely feeling and Mark Morales has delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance. “

Besides Black, Morales sings another song on the EP, All I Had To Lose. Other guest vocalists are Lzzy Hale, who sings The Black Crowes’ She Talks To Angels, Killswitch Engage / Light the Torch singer Howard Jones, who sings Love My Enemy, and Moon Tooth singer John Carbone, who appears on The Fight.

Ether was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur, who previously worked with Lamb of God, Gojira, Trivium, Korn and Megadeth. It is now available.

“Again, I have enjoyed working with a number of incredibly talented artists and friends to compile this collection of songs, all of which have a strong acoustic guitar component,” says Morton.

He added: “Inspired by the acoustic sets that I was allowed to perform last spring and summer in support of Anesthetic, I started to write a number of new songs to reflect that more soft atmosphere.”

Morton plays in the UK in April 2020 with Lamb Of God.

(Credit: Rise Records)