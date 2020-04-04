Watch: Lee Min Ho + Kim Go Eun Meet In The Parallel Universe In New Fans for “King: Monarch Rise”

SBS’s upcoming drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has released a new teaser for the first episode!

Written by the famous author Kim Eun Sook, “King: Monarch Mandrak” is a fantasy drama about two universes. One universe is a democracy similar to modern Korea as we know it, and the other is an alternative universe in which Korea is a monarchy. To combat the evil and close the door between the two worlds, the government of the Korean Empire – Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) joins forces with Jung Tae Eul, a detective currently living in the area. Republic of Korea (played by Kim Go Eun).

New theories for anticipated drama begin with visual comparisons of two parallel worlds. As Lee Gon stood on the edge of a bamboo jungle in the Korean Empire, a creepy voice revealed, “God has unleashed evil upon the human world, and this evil act opens the door to the same world.

Chaos was detained in the Korean Empire for an unexpected gun, and someone opened a book to find Jung Tae Eul’s police ID card from the Republic of Korea. Meanwhile, Jung Tae Eul selected voice, “Come on, there’s more. In this world, there are people who were with you. What do you feel like these people?”

The clip then introduces the audience to imperial guard Jo Young and doppelganger Jo Eun Seob, who have different auras even though both are played by Woo Do Hwan. Kang Shin Jae (played by Kim Kyung Nam), a detective working next to Jung Tae Eul, was covered in blood when he asked, “Who am I?”

Back in the Korean Empire, Prime Minister Gu Seo Ryung (played by Jung Eun Chae) look fierce when she whispered in the ear of another man, and uncle Lee Gon Lee Rim (played by Lee Jung Jin) tells the doppelganger, “I love you. I am from the rest of the world. “

In the final seconds of boiling, Lee Gon rode a horse into the underworld of the Republic of Korea. There, he crosses paths with Jung Tae Eul, whom he seems to know from his own world. Walking sternly at him, he said in a voice, “Finally, I met you.”

Prime Minister “King: Eternal Monarch” on April 17 at 10pm. KST. Plus, check out the new teaser below!

