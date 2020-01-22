Watch: Lee Soo Hyuk, Sunggyu, Kwanghee, Eun Ji Won and many more test their similarities and differences in a new variety show

MBC makes everyone want the premiere of “Birds of a Feather” (working title) with an official poster and a preview!

This new variety show will divide its distribution according to the individual preferences of each member. The members will deliver fun and recountable moments while respecting their respective differences and reacting differently to the same situation depending on their personality.

On January 21, a source in the show said, “We have prepared a program where viewers can reflect together on their own and others’ arrangements. Without losing the pleasure of variety shows, we plan to make viewers laugh so that viewers can have fun on Sunday evening. “

“Birds of a Feather” also released three things to watch for when the show premieres.

Collaboration between veterans and recruits of varieties

10 cast members will appear on the show, including Park Myung Soo, Jang Sung Kyu, In Kyo Jin, Lee Soo Hyuk, SECHKIES Eun Ji Won, Kwanghee, INFINITE Sunggyu, Lee Yong Jin, Ha Seung Jin and Jung Hyuk.

The cast is a refreshing mix of veterans and new arrivals of varieties, sparking curiosity about their chemistry.

Unique concept about people’s trends

The show should highlight the disposition of each member and the learning journey on those who are similar or different from oneself. This is a new concept that distinguishes “Birds of a Feather” from other variety programs.

Unlike other programs that start with a pilot before its official broadcast, “Birds of a Feather” is scheduled for regular broadcast from January 26 at 5 p.m. KST.

Reliable and surprising test results

The program previously posted a clip of each member’s trends on MBC’s YouTube channel, which introduced viewers to its distribution. In the clip, Jang Sung Kyu said he had scholarly tendencies while Lee Soo Hyuk revealed that he was a man at home who doesn’t move unless he has to. To Kyo Jin also revealed that he was crying while watching sad scenes and Sunggyu explained that his nickname was “Sunggyu who is alone as an island”.

Park Myung Soo made others laugh with his comedy skills, and Eun Ji Won showed his silly charms while declaring that he became the SECHSKIES leader because of his age and not his leadership skills. Lee Yong Jin introduced viewers to his strong mentality and showy personality, while the youngest actor Jung Hyuk was full of energy. Kwanghee used his outgoing personality to show his desire to rank high in the brand’s reputation rankings, and Ha Seung Jin made people laugh with his many nicknames.

“Birds of a Feather” also released a preview of its first day of shooting where the members’ different personalities are clearly visible from the start. The actors react differently to various challenges and share laughter while testing their chemistry.

“Birds of a Feather” will be presented on January 26. Discover the overview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2QBqjdc07s

Source (1)

