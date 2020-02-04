Watch: Lee Sung Kyung is worried about Ahn Hyo Seop pricking his wound while filming “Dr. Romantic 2”

“Dr. Dr. SBS Romantic 2 ”has released a new backstage video!

The video begins with Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop and Yoon Na Moo filming the scene where his character is brought to the emergency room because of a neck injury. During the filming, Yoon Na Moo admits: “I don’t know what to do. You hold hands, and I’m just … “laughing Ahn Hyo Seop.

In the following scene, Ahn Hyo Seop has to sew the wound on Lee Sung Kyung’s neck created by special makeup. Lee Sung Kyung smiles, but admits, “I’m a little worried because it’s really done on my neck.” The director asks, “You feel uncomfortable, don’t you?” And the two actors react laughing. Fortunately, the scene was successfully completed thanks to the endless practice of Ahn Hyo Seop.

The video also shows Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Ho Cheol (who plays a lending shark) preparing for the scene where the lending shark goes into crisis at Dol Dam hospital. During the rehearsal, Lee Ho Cheol takes off his suit jacket with a burst, but Ahn Hyo Seop reacts nicely by removing his own doctor’s coat with a cheerful smile, and Lee Ho Cheol laughs.

In addition, the actors who play the staff of the Dol Dam hospital come together to film the scene where they defeated the lender together. Once the comic scene is over, the cast bursts out laughing and applauds the performance of actress Jin Kyung who plays the warm and virtuous nurse Oh Myung Sim.

Watch the full making-of video below!

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBAdqbZyQVI (/ embedded)

“Dr. Romantique” is broadcast every Monday and Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episode below!

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?